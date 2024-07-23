Brooke Shields: ‘I am always tired and have stopped sleeping’

Brooke Shields reflects on her motherhood journey

Brooke Shields has recently made shocking revelation about motherhood.

Earlier this week, the actress answered few questions in an Instagram video for her haircare line Commence, when one of her followers questioned her, “How is your soul feeling? I’m a tired mom and business owner.”

To which, Brooke replied “My soul is okay. If you're a mom, you're tired. If you’re a business owner, you’re tired. So, I’m always tired.”

She continued, “And the real kicker is that after a certain age I've stopped sleeping. It's not for the faint of heart.”

“It’s just all, like, difficult,” stated the actress.

Brooke, who shares two children with husband Chri Hency, explained, “I think deep down, the things that really matter the most to me, [are] my family, their health.”

In the end, the actress added, “The fact that I’m still standing — those things feed my soul.”



In 2023, Brooke opened up about growing up in the public limelight as a teen in the Hulu documentary Pretty Baby.

“You see it all together, and it’s a miracle I survived,” said the actress while speaking to PEOPLE for a cover story earlier this year.

Brooke mentioned, “When I really take stock of the few, but amazing, people that are really in my inner circle, they feed me, they feed my soul.”

“There are things that feed my soul that I have to hold onto because if they were all gone then I think I would crumble,” she added.