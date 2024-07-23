Clint Eastwood’s health worsens from heartbreak: ‘It’s beyond hiding’

Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera had been together for over a decade

Clint Eastwood is suffering greatly from heartbreak.

The Hollywood legend, 94, is currently mourning the loss of his long-term partner Christina Sandera, who passed away last week at the age of 61 under undisclosed circumstances.

According to a new report by Radar Online, Clint's already-fragile health has significantly worsened after Christina's death.

“Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it’s beyond hiding,” an insider shared, further noting that the Oscar winner has “lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle.”

The source posited that the loss of Christina — whom he had been in a relationship with for over a decade — has been a huge factor.

“Clint and Christina had such a love for each other after more than a decade together that few people share,” they said.

In light of this tragedy, his loved ones “hope Clint realises Christina wasn’t his whole way of life, and he doesn’t become even more of a recluse than he already is.”

The news of Christina's death broke on July 19, and Clint paid tribute to her through The Hollywood Reporter.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” he expressed.