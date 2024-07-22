Princess Kate tells fans she won't give up

Kate Middleton's determination shines in new photo

Kate Middleton, who once described herself an amateur photographer, has finally succeeded to win praise from fans for her photography skills.

The Princess of Wales, who previously landed in hot water for allegedly manipulating Mother's Day portrait, has left experts awestruck with her determination.

The experts and fans gushed over Kate's photography skills as she continues to flaunt by releasing pictures of her and Prince William’s kids on their big days.

The Princess of Wales shared a new picture on social media to mark Prince George's 11th birthday on July 22, attracting massive praise from fans. One described it as a "wonderful photograph" on social media.

Another lauded the future Queen's skills, saying: "Catherine is truly the best photographer."



Previously, royal photographer Arthur Edwards also gushed about Kate's skills, saying: “She's just a huge star in the royal family. I mean, it's no secret that she is the biggest star of them all."

"She's a great photographer, I have to say that, I must say her pictures get better and better and she shares them with us all,” the royal commentator told The Sun.



Edwards' comments came after Kate posted a photo of herself with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Mother’s Day in March. After the furore, Kate issued a statement on social media, admitting she "edited" the image.

She added that she does "occasionally experiment" as an "amateur photographer" and apologised for "any confusion".

However, Kate's latest move suggests she's not a lady to give up easily. The Princess is also putting on a brave face while battling cancer.