Madonna's son David Banda denies 'scavenging' rumors

David Banda shines on Madonna's celebration tour with guitar skills.

Madonna's son, David Banda, assures fans he's thriving despite earlier concerns over finances.

The young musician, currently dating model Maria Atuesta, took to Instagram to dispel rumors about his well-being after mentioning 'scavenging' for food.

Addressing his followers, he emphasized his mother's unwavering support and expressed contentment with his life, asserting, "I am not living on the streets, starving!"

David recently moved out of her mother's Upper East Side apartment to The Bronx, shared his journey of independence, from teaching guitar lessons to managing his expenses.

"Everything is good," he reassured his followers, putting to rest any worries about his current situation."

In a recent moment, he shared, "I love it. It's fun to experience being young, like realizing I'm hungry at nine o'clock and needing to scavenge for food."

Despite these challenges, he remains upbeat, supplementing his income by offering online guitar lessons, leveraging his Instagram platform with nearly 52k followers.

David's musical journey includes joining Madonna on her Celebration Tour, where he showcased his guitar skills to global audiences.

Proud of his multifaceted talents, Madonna has previously highlighted David's musical ambitions and his knack for fashion, often borrowing her clothes effortlessly.

Describing their deep bond, she once shared, "He's the one I have the most in common with."