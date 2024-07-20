Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ as his dreams for Charlotte, Louis come crashing

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 with Meghan Markle, seems to engulfed with a different sort of melancholy.

The Duke of Sussex had been embroiled in a rift with the royal family for a couple of years, which has also deprived him of the opportunity to be an uncle to estranged brother, Prince William’s children.

“Whatever Harry feels about his brother and his dad, he always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews and that Archie and Lili don’t know their only cousins,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“Harry always had visions of them growing up around him and being able to come and ask him for advice that they couldn’t ask their parents, especially Charlotte and Louis.”

William and his wife Kate Middleton share three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The source added that Prince Harry’s heart “breaks” over fact that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews.

Harry and William are not on speaking terms with one another after the Duke penned his explosive memoir, Spare, which detailed the many issues in the royal family, and painted William, especially, in negative light.

Prince Harry feels that Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, has a different path but the journey for a ‘spare’ which he can guide Charlotte and Louis on.