‘Titans’ star set to star in new horror thriller movie ‘Archangel’

Conor Leslie, who portrayed Donna Troy/Wonder Girl on DC show Titans, is set to lead a horror thriller as she reunites with the show’s screenwriter.

Comic book and screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill, who was writer for Titans and penned Ultimate Black Panther for Marvel Comics, will be making his directorial debut with the movie, Archangel, starring Leslie, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie’s cast also includes Greg Hovanessian, Alyshia Ochse, Azure Parsons and Trevor Riley.

The shooting for the film has been wrapped, but details are still being kept under the radar. However, the movie’s first look will be unveiled at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The panel next week will also have Leslie and Hill both in attendance.

The plot of Archangel will revolve around a privately funded organisation researching the possibility of life after death. It is targeted by an ancient entity that wants to keep mankind from understanding the true nature of the supernatural, via THR.

Meanwhile, Hill is also developing and writing a graphic novel with a story set within the world of Archangel. The graphic novel is currently being shopped to publishers.