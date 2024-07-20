'Deadpool & Wolverine' final trailer reveals full Lady Deadpool look

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit the theaters on July 26

Deadpool & Wolverine dropped its third and final trailer, giving a glimpse of the complete look of Lady Deadpool in mask and blonde locks.



However, who was walking in those red boots remained a mystery, as the person behind the mask was not revealed as Taylor Swift or Blake Lively, per fans' extensive discussion.

In the final trailer released on Friday, July 19, Lady Deadpool was seen walking, which the fans compared to Swift, 34, and 36-year-old Lively, while in the background, shadows of the Deadpool variant could be seen.

Shortly after the Deadpool 3 latest trailer was out, fans spared no moment to take the complete Lady Deadpool revelation on Instagram and pond over the star behind that mask.

"That has to be Blake lively," one fan wrote.



Meanwhile, noting Ryan Reynold’s playful nature, some fans suggested, "Just imagine when the mask came off, and Ryan Reynolds is a Lady Deadpool [laughing emoji]."

"I kinda hope it’s Taylor Swift, but knowing Ryan Reynolds, I’m almost certain that it’s him [laughing and crying emoji]," another added.

