Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend dies at 61

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend dies

Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend passed away at the age of 61.



“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood, 94, expressed his sadness in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, July 18.

The cause of Christina Sandera’s death was not shared. A representative for Eastwood told the publication that details about Sandera’s passing will not be shared at this time.

Eastwood, who was formerly the mayor of the cozy beach town, was in a relationship with Sandera for more than ten years.

According to Us Weekly, the Oscar winner met her while she worked as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

Over the years, the couple has kept their relationship discrete. They have, nevertheless, attended a number of Hollywood events together.

Sandera and Eastwood made their red carpet debuts at the 2015 Academy Awards.

American Sniper, starring Clint Eastwood, was nominated for six prizes, including Best Picture. She kept going to events with him, such as the premieres of Richard Jewell, Sully, The Mule, and The 15:17 to Paris.