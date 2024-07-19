Kate Middleton's security beefed up after new threat?

Kensington Palace is reportedly concerned about Kate Middleton's security after new shocking revelations.

The Palace is said to be planning to tighten the security of the future Queen after reports that Prince William's wife was targeted in Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' pre-attack surveillance.



The attacker reportedly downloaded pictures of the 42-year-old royal, who's undergoing chemotheraphy following her cancer diagnosis, onto his mobile phone.



Cyber specialists, according to new reports, discovered the snaps of Princess Kate when they cracked the 20-year-old’s devices.

It is not yet clear why Crooks was looking up the Princess of Wales, the only non-American in the group of people found in his internet search history. There's also no evidence to show Crooks planned to travel to the UK.

The agency had previously refused to disclose the identity of the Royal whose photos were on Crooks’s mobile phone. But US broadcaster NPR said Kate’s name was mentioned to politicians during a phone briefing about the attack.

As per reports, other people researched by Crooks included FBI director Christopher Wray and US attorney general Merrick Garland.

However, an insider has claimed "there's no panic in the palace regarding the alleged threat."