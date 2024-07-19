Jade Thirlwall wows with range of eccentric personas in 'Angel Of My Dreams' release

Jade Thirlwall mesmerizes fans with 'Angel Of My Dreams.'

Jade Thirlwall has ignited excitement among her fans with the release of her debut single Angel Of My Dreams on Friday.

The former Little Mix singer had been teasing her solo venture for weeks, and fans expressed their enthusiasm, describing the song as everything they had hoped for.

In her music video, Thirlwall boldly showcases a new musical direction outside of her previous band.

Describing Angel Of My Dreams as a 'love/hate letter to the music industry,' the video begins with nostalgic flashbacks to Jade's childhood performances and her original solo audition on X Factor.

Throughout the video, the singer transforms into various personas, starting with a distinctive furry blue coat and platinum blonde hair styled in an elaborate updo.

She has delighted her fans who praised the song as everything they anticipated.

The track, penned in Los Angeles, was a collaborative effort between Jade, Steph Jones (known for Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso), Pablo Bowman (credited for Calvin Harris' Miracle), and producer Mike Sabbath (noted for work with RAYE).

Sharing her excitement on Twitter, she expressed a mix of emotions about the song's release, calling it her 'love/hate letter to the music industry,' detailing her journey from its beginnings to now.