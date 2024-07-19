Princess Beatrice's wedding veil displayed, similar to Kate, Meghan

Edoardo Showcased Princess Beatrice's veil in full for the first time

Princess Beatrice provided a rare glimpse into her private ceremony with the release of a new picture.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi paid tribute to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice and her sweetheart wife revealing a new detail about her bridal style.

He shared an unseen photo from their 2020 wedding, showcasing Princess Beatrice's veil in full for the first time. In the image, the couple can be seen holding hands and kissing under a tree following their intimate ceremony.

Princess Beatrice, aged 35, wore an upcycled version of Queen Elizabeth II's ivory taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who created the late monarch's own wedding gown.

She complemented the dress with Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth II wore at her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947. Until now, details about Princess Beatrice's wedding veil remained unclear.

As revealed in Edoardo's Instagram post for their anniversary, Princess Beatrice wore a plain white veil with multiple layers. Interestingly, Princess Beatrice's wedding veil was not displayed alongside her dress when it was exhibited at Windsor Castle in autumn 2020.

The exhibition, attended by Beatrice herself, featured the vintage Norman Hartnell dress along with the princess's metallic Valentino wedding heels and a recreation of her bridal bouquet, but excluded the veil.

In contrast, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's wedding veils were both exhibited alongside their wedding gowns at Buckingham Palace in 2011 and Windsor Castle in 2018, respectively.

Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, chose not to wear a veil when she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Instead, she opted for a gown with a low back that proudly displayed her scoliosis scar—a deliberate decision aimed at breaking taboos.

Eugenie expressed that she had always wanted to show her scar to help challenge stigmas.

Like many couples during the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo adjusted their wedding plans and opted for a scaled-down ceremony with a smaller guest list than originally planned.