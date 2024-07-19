Buckingham Palace shares important message as fear about King Charles health grows

King Charles III's office has shared a brand new video of the monarch with a crucial message amid growing fear about his health.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's fighting cancer while continuing his royal duties, Carried on with his busy schedule this week and met with 46 world leaders at Blenheim Palace on Thursday.



The royal family's social media accounts have shared a video of the King Charles' meeting with the European leaders with a message to clear the air about the monarch's health.

The palace wrote along with the video: "The King welcomed 46 European leaders at a reception at the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace yesterday.

"Members of His Majesty's Government were also in attendance."

The post comes amid fear about the King's health as Buckingham Palace's move not to include a key Commonwealth realm during King Charles III and Queen Camilla's biggest royal tour since taking the throne shows that the monarch's health is still a concern as he continues treatment for cancer.



It was announced earlier this month that Charles and Camilla will visit Australia and Samoa in October, where the king will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa's capital city, Apia. The tour will be the monarch's first major overseas visit since announcing his cancer diagnosis back in February.

New Zealand, the island nation located to the southeast of Australia, will not be visited by its new king and queen. This, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said, is on the advice of Charles' doctors not to extend his tour to include more days.