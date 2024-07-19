Jennifer Lopez puts hard work on display amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs and fitness routine on Thursday, her second wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck, from whom she's currently separated.

The 54-year-old singer and actress was spotted leaving a gym in the Hamptons, wearing a white bralette and mauve sweats.

After being inconsistent for the past few weeks, Lopez removed her wedding band once more.

She spent her wedding anniversary apart from her divorced spouse on Tuesday when she was last seen riding a bike in the Hamptons. She wore her wedding band together with her unusual green engagement diamond ring.

Affleck stayed behind in Los Angeles for work on the special occasion as Lopez and Medina drove around in the same Mercedes-Benz driven by Lopez's manager.

On Tuesday, he was seen wearing a grey suit when he arrived at his office.

For months, Affleck and Lopez have been the subject of separation rumours, with some people reporting that their marriage ended in March.

The $68 million sale of Lopez and Affleck's Beverly Hills estate is presently underway.