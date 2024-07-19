‘The Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre reminisces Bob Newhart's casting

Bob Newhart earned his first and only Emmy for his performance in 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre had to impress the late star Bob Newhart before tapping him as a guest star on the hit series.

In a statement to Variety on Thursday, July 18, Lorre shared that Newhart set some conditions before agreeing to join the show.

"For years I begged Bob to appear on one of my shows. He always said no. But then he fell in love with The Big Bang Theory and said yes – with two provisions," Lorre reminisced about casting Newhart in the children's science show.

"One: his character had to have an arc that spanned several episodes. And two: he wanted to win an Emmy. We delivered on both," he recalled proudly.

"I got to work with a comedy legend. A master of the craft and a kind and gentle man," Lorre raved over the legendary actor before concluding, "I even got to call him a friend. How lucky am I?"

This statement followed the announcement from Newhart’s longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, confirming that the The Bob Newhart Show and Elf star passed away at 94 on Thursday in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.