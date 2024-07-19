‘Catwoman’ 20th anniversary: Halle Berry reflects on facing ‘failure alone’

Halle Berry opens up on 'Catwoman' failure

Halle Berry owns the failure of her 2003 comic book movie Catwoman till date, but hates how she has faced it all alone.



Berry got candid while talking to Entertainment Weekly on the 20th anniversary of the movie, which got her a Razzie for her performance, and for which she appeared at the ceremony with her Oscar in hand to accept the award for worst performance.

“I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone,” Berry expressed to the outlet. “All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it.”

“I always thought the idea of Catwoman saving women from a face cream felt a bit soft,” Berry recalled not being a hundred percent confident of the movie’s idea before it was slammed by critics.

“All the other superheroes save the world; they don’t just save women from cracked faces. I always knew that was a soft superhero plight, but at that time in my career, I didn’t have the agency I have today or belief that I could challenge that, so I went along with it.”

But she ruled out the cast, crew and the filming out of the negative aspects.

“Things went smoothly [for me]” during production and “it was a great shoot,” she said.

“I had the time of my life. I worked my ass off to embody a cat in so many ways, psychologically and physically. I never thought it went awry; I just thought that maybe it wouldn’t feel as big as other movies because the plot stakes aren’t as high.”