Kate Middleton's emotional confession to late Queen about family struggles

Kate Middleton and Prince William are blessed with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton reportedly shared a heartfelt admission with the late Queen about her challenges in balancing motherhood and royal duties, according to an expert.

The dedicated princess undertakes numerous official engagements each year while raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. When their eldest child was born in 2013, Kate and William initially resisted hiring additional help.

However, as the demands of royal commitments grew, the Cambridges made the decision to employ Teresa Maria Turrion Borallo, a Norland College-trained nanny, on a permanent basis.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Kate confided in the Queen, expressing difficulties in finding time for both charity work and parenting. She emphasized Kate's desire to be hands-on with her children, which initially led to her hesitation in hiring a nanny.

Speaking in True Royalty’s documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, Nicholl said: “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard. William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

Parenting writer, Kelly Rose Bradford, also explained: “I think despite their good intentions the first time around, Kate and William did soon realise they couldn’t hold down their jobs and also care full time for their child.”

While the couple didn’t have the initial help of a nanny, one family member who is thought to have stepped up is Kate’s mum, reports OK!

Royal insiders credit Carole Middleton as being a great and important help for the family of five. Nicholl continued: “One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives…[Carole] turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable.”

Channel 5’s royal correspondent Simon Vigar added: “Mummy and Daddy Middleton are absolutely crucial to this story, going right back 10 years and all through the courtship.

"Carole is very involved in the upbringing of George and looking after her eldest daughter Kate when she was ill with this extreme morning sickness. For many weeks, Kate was at home in Berkshire with mum and dad and Grandma Middleton was taking up the strain.”

Prince William has made no secret of his adoration for his in-laws and credits them for welcoming him into their family. It is thought the Middleton’s close family bond was refreshing for him after his rather detached and tragic childhood.