Queen feared Meghan, Thomas Markle feud could damage Royal Family

Meghan Markle triggered concerns within the Royal Family as her rift with her father escalated, according to a royal insider.



Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, celebrates his 80th birthday today, having not communicated with the Duchess of Sussex for over six years.

Meghan experienced several public disputes with Thomas prior to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Their relationship soured when Thomas arranged for staged paparazzi photos before the wedding.

Thomas has publicly appealed for reconciliation with his daughter through television interviews.

He has yet to meet his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, or his son-in-law Prince Harry.

According to a source, the late Queen Elizabeth II felt the public spats between Meghan and her father had the potential to "damage" the Royal Family.

A source told the Mail: "Meghan's public disagreements with her father set alarm bells ringing at the time."

The insider added: "Her Majesty realised the potential damage they could do to the Royal Family in general.

"Looking back, the Queen might have had an inkling of what was to come."

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News that the Sussexes have possibly damaged their relationships with their family members beyond repair.

Cole said: "It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece.

"Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them.

"Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the Royal Family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle."

He added: "It is difficult to see how those relationships are going to be mended without some apologies on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"They are showing no signs of that."



