Princess Kate halts family retreat to offer heartfelt support

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying quality time with their three children during the school holidays, while Princess Kate has expressed her support for a significant initiative.



Kate who has been the patron of the Natural History Museum since 2013, commemorated the opening of new gardens at its South Kensington location on Thursday.

In an Instagram Stories post, she wrote, "I am fully behind the Museum's efforts to create a unique space that encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn about preserving our natural world."

She emphasized the profound impact of nature on personal development and well-being, noting its ability to bring joy and promote physical, mental, and spiritual health.

She expressed hope that the gardens would inspire and positively transform the experiences of thousands of visitors.

The newly unveiled gardens at the Natural History Museum now offer visitors an array of habitats to explore, including grassland, wetland, and woodland areas.

A highlight of the gardens is a striking 22-meter-long Diplodocus, affectionately named Fern by children in the local community, which serves as a centerpiece.

Princess Kate, who visited the site in 2021 to witness its development, has been closely involved as the museum's patron since 2013.

During her previous visit, the Duchess of Cambridge, dressed in a pink blazer and high-waisted jeans, surprised local schoolchildren by joining them for an interactive storytelling walk.

She engaged in crafting spiders from pinecones and later assisted scientists in installing an acoustic monitoring device on a cherry tree to capture wildlife activity in the garden.