Britney Spears claps back at Ozzy Osbourne after scathing criticism

Britney Spears reacts to criticism over explicit content

Britney Spears clapped back at Ozzy Osbourne's criticism on her dancing videos in her recent post.

The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a message about Ozzy, who is "fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube" on Wednesday, July 17.

Referencing Kate Beckinsale's remarks on the social media giant and the Tuesday, July 16 episode of The Osbourne Podcast, Britney responded to anyone who is of the view that she's not "doing enough age-appropriate things."

The Toxic hitmaker wrote: "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off !!!"

She criticized people for adding vulnerable comments in the search for "appropriate content."

The musician admitted to existing among some "incredibly cruel people," emphasizing that it's crucial to "be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart."

This came after Kate posted a video on Monday, July 8, alongside a caption that read: "Let's have a toast for the d*uch* bags / Let's have a toast for the a--/ Let's have a toast for the sc*m*ags"