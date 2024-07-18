Chrissy Teigen celebrates youngest son's precious milestones in recent video

Chrissy Teigen documents youngest son's baby steps

Chrissy Teigen marked her youngest son, Wren Alexander's, precious milestones, as he appeared to take his first steps.



The 38-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on July 17, documenting her son’s couple of steps in the garden.

She wrote across the video, “The clap! Here he comes, world.”

Wren, who was born on June 19, 2023, could be seen walking on the grass ahead of his fall to the ground as his mother called out “Yay!”

The model, also known for her work as a cook book author, sported a light T-shirt and shorts featuring guitars.

This came after the mom of four shared a photo of the little one with his father John Legend.

She posted a throwback photo of her husband as a baby, drawing comparisons with her toddler, who flashed a beaming smile in the photo.

Meanwhile, Teigen, who shares daughter Luna Simone, son Miles Theodore, and daughter Esti Maxine, with husband Legend, wrote in the caption, "I mean this is the same baby no!?!?"

To which, the Ordinary People singer replied in the comments section, "I think it’s safe to say I am the father."

Previously, Teigen offered insight into her much-needed family trip with her children and husband John Legend.