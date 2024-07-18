'Strictly's' Zara McDermott recounts 'distressing' experience with partner

Zara McDermott gets candid about behind-the-scenes bond with Graziano Di Prima

Zara McDermott opened up about her relationship with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Graziano Di Prima.

The former Love Islander, who was reportedly abused by Graziano during her time on the show, broke her silence on the allegations in a detailed note on her Instagram Story.

The 27-year-old reality star revealed that her time on Strictly “was everything I could have dreamt of.” She added that there were “particular incidents” with Graziano, “which are incredibly distressing.”

Another video emerged of the duo having a heart-to-heart with GMS’ Richard Arnold back in September 2023.

Zara could be heard saying, “Whatever I do I always put a hundred and ten percent in. The more rehearsal time the better. This is a competition at the end of the day.”

To which, Richard responded, “You must have the moves already, prompting Zara to say, "You'd be surprised.”

Meanwhile, Graziano chimed in, adding, “She wants to show me the moves already, this and that, perfect!”

Zara then enthused, “I think I'm in safe hands. I think I'm in very safe hands.”

In response to her claim, Graziano quipped, “You are, trust me.”

The shocking allegations come after the show members submitted videos of training sessions to BBC HR executive, interrogating Giovanni Pernice’s case following his rift with partner Amanda Abbington.

For the unversed, the staff raised questions about Graziano’s conduct last year. He was issued immediate warnings after bosses learned about his behaviour.