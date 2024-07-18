The Weeknd surprises fans with 'never-seen-before' concert in September

The Weeknd, this autumn hopes to make waves in the Land of the Holy Cross.



The 34-year-old musician said on Thursday that he will be launching a never-before-seen act on September 7 at an exclusive stadium event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for one night only.

The Weeknd will perform with a unique production at the event, which is being organised by Live Nation and will take place at Estaìdio MorumBIS, Brazil's largest privately owned stadium, according to a release.

The Weeknd is performing live for the first time since wrapping up his 2022–2023 After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which travelled through Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, and North America.

Over three million people attended over 60 completely booked stadium performances during the tour.

Following two appearances there during his tour run in October of last year, The Weeknd will be returning to Estaídio MorumBIS.

The Weeknd recently promised to donate $2 million to the United Nations World Food Programme to provide food for Gazan families facing impending starvation.

The artist donated 1,500 tonnes of wheat flour, which is sufficient to bake 18 million loaves of bread and sustain around 150,000 Palestinians, according to the press statement.

$1 from each ticket sold for the next one-night performance will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.