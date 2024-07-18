Kourtney Kardashian enjoys family outing after making big announcement

Kourtney Kardashian spends quality time with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a relaxing evening with family just days after announcing her plans to be a stay-at-home mom.

The reality star was joined by her husband Travis Barker amid her "maternity break" carrying her eight-month-old son Rocky at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday, July 18 via Daily Mail.

She was also joined by her kids, daughter Penelope, son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The party also included Travis’ daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The 45-year-old, who previously revealed her plans to become a "stay at home mom" and "fully" raise her little one, sported an all-black look for dinner. Meanwhile the Blink-182 rocker looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and a black beanie.

The outing was the first for the mom-of-three who revealed her future plans, admitting to staying at home for her 18-month-old son.

“I am slowly crawling out of my blissful baby bubble. I love being at home right now with my baby, going on walks, living in pyjamas. It's been a vibe," Kourtney said in a confessional during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

"OK, I'm really not trying to strike a balance right now... I feel lucky that I can have the choice to not have to rush back to work. I want to fully raise my child and be a stay-at-home mom."