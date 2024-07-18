Justin Timberlake special bond with Jimmy Fallon suffers due to his antics

Justin Timberlake and his bestie Jimmy Fallon’s friendship appears to be going through a rough patch, following the singer’s DWI arrest.

Last month, the SexyBack singer was arrested in the Hamptons on suspicion of drinking and driving. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to appear in court July 26, according to officials.

Now, it appears that the DWI is creating a rift between two pals, per a source quoted by In Touch Magazine.

“Between Justin’s shocking DUI arrest and Jimmy’s well-known love for a drink, the dynamic duo is done for now,” the insider told the outlet. “It’s just not a good look for either.”

The source continued, “Jimmy has worked hard to present himself as a family man after sightings of him drinking too much exploded. He’s not going to jeopardise all that to hang with Justin!”

Timberlake and Fallon have been best pals for over 20 years now. The two first met backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

Recalling the moment in one of the episodes of The Tonight Show, Fallon shared that he was backstage at the VMAs and they were sharing dressing rooms.

“We were almost connected... I remember I was pacing down stairs and I think I was dressed as a superhero or something,” Fallon said. “I was like pacing, and I'm like, 'I'm so nervous! I hope this hosting thing goes well because you know, if I host this and that's my career.' And you go, 'Yeah well, this is my first solo thing ever, so…’”