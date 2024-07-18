David and Victoria Beckham share honest reaction to 2024 Emmy Awards nominations

David and Victoria Beckham react to 2024 Emmy Awards nominations

David and Victoria Beckham have recently shared his honest reaction to their Emmy Awards 2024 nominations.



Speaking to HELLO! magazine, David said, “It's a real honour for me and the whole creative team for BECKHAM to be recognized by the TV Academy.”

Interestingly, the couple have been nominated in five categories for the 2023 Netflix documentary BECKHAM.

The four-part series was reportedly nominated for Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing and Outstanding Music Composition at the 2024 Emmy ceremony.

“Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family,” stated the former footballer.

David told the outlet, “It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series.”

“I'm so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story,” added the football star.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the documentary read, “The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinized athletes of all time.”