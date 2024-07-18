‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ lead 2024 Emmy nominations: More details here

Other noteworthy nominations include Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara, and more

The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, and it appears FX is the network to beat this year!

Leading the nominations, the Japanese drama Shogun earned an impressive 25 nominations, including acting nods for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

Close behind, The Bear garnered 23 nominations, with stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas all recognised for their performances.

Notably, the upcoming award ceremony, set to broadcast live on Saturday, September 15, will mark the second Emmy event this year. This unusual scheduling follows the January 2024 ceremony, which was actually the delayed 2023 Emmys, postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

Amidst a plethora of noteworthy nominations, with a full list released by Variety, a few stand out for their groundbreaking significance. Selena Gomez, for instance, has earned her first-ever Emmy acting nomination for her role in Only Murders in the Building, marking a major milestone in her career.

The bombshell Nickelodeon docuseries, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, also earned a nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

Additionally, Sofia Vergara was also recognised with a nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her transformative role in Griselda.