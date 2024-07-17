Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend second wedding anniversary apart

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on opposite ends of the country on their anniversary

Did Bennifer make it to their two-year-anniversary?

Despite their second wedding anniversary falling on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the day apart from each other amid rumours of marital woes.

Lopez, 54, was seen cruising around the Hamptons with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, while Affleck, 51, was caught up in work commitments on the opposite coast.

Earlier in the day, the On the Floor singer was spotted enjoying a bike ride, notably still wearing her wedding band. Meanwhile, the Batman star was seen arriving at his Los Angeles office in a gray suit.

Lopez has been spending the past few weeks in New York, and the couple hasn't been seen together publicly for a month.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 following their reconciliation after over a decade apart, followed by a grand ceremony in Georgia.

They spent their first wedding anniversary with a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and a family lunch in Beverly Hills surrounded by their mixed family.