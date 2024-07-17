Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fail to fulfil tall marital claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who got back together in 2022, are living separately and trying to sell their house as they head towards divorce.



On Tuesday, July 16, the couple commemorated their second wedding anniversary.

Even though the Marry Me star said she never stopped loving him and they rekindled their childhood love, their relationship has changed in recent months.

"We're totally different people now," the singer told cameras in a 2024 documentary. "Yet, we're the same and we still love each other 100%. I never stopped loving you. I just put it aside."

She mentioned that what he saw in her and the belief he instilled in her only came from love, which impacted her deeply. She revealed that she didn't have a high opinion of herself, which reflected in how the world viewed her. This changed when he came into her life.

Reports suggested that the actor's generally gloomy and moody demeanour, their differing approaches to dealing with the public and paparazzi, and their busy schedules are all contributing to the breakdown of their marriage.

In a Prime Video production, 54-year-old Lopez said that she knows Affleck doesn't approve of everything she does, but he supports her nonetheless.

"I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this," Lopez added.

"But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's going to support me in every way he can. He doesn't want to stop me... But that doesn't mean he's comfortable being the muse."