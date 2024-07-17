Johnny Depp's new romance: Everything you need to know about Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp's romantic life is making headlines again! According to a source, he's casually dating Yulia Vlasova, a model and entrepreneur.



"It's casual," the insider revealed on July 16, 2024. "She's not his 'girlfriend,' and they see each other here and there."

Who is Yulia Vlasova?

She's a model and makeup artist, showcasing her work on Instagram. Her bio links to her She Studio in Prague, Czech Republic, where she offers makeup and hairstyling services. Yulia's work features glamorous looks.

How long has Johnny Depp been dating Yulia Vlasova?

Early in 2024, Yulia was asked who her "favourite actor" was in an Instagram Q&A with fans. She responded, "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring," the speaker said, displaying a picture of them holding hands on one other's thighs.

On July 11, 2024, the couple was last seen together and looking cute as they took off from a London heliport.

Johnny Depp's last relation

Johnny Depp's romantic history includes his marriage to Amber Heard, his Rum Diary co-star, from 2015 to 2017. Their relationship ended in a highly publicised divorce, with Amber accusing Johnny of domestic violence in court papers.

The pair's legal battles continued, with Johnny suing Amber for $50 million in 2019 over a Washington Post op-ed titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath."

The op-ed was published in 2018, and Johnny claimed it was defamatory. Amber countersued, accusing Johnny of assault.

The trial began in April 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia, and the live court proceedings captivated fans. On June 1, 2022, a seven-person jury ruled that Amber had defamed Johnny, awarding him $10 million in damages.