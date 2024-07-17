Armie Hammer ‘happy’ to be cancelled by Hollywood: Here’s why

Armie Hammer opens up on being cancelled by Hollywood

Armie Hammer has recently confessed he’s happy to be cancelled by Hollywood in a shocking revelation.

Speaking on the latest episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Armie claimed he’s “never been happier,” despite being in a different financial and family situation after emotional abuse and cannibalism allegations.

“My life was going on a certain way and there was – it’s Newton’s laws right. An object in motion is going to remain in motion unless acted upon by an outside force. My life was in motion,” said the Call Me By Your Name star.

Armie recalled, “I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard.”

He continued, “I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages. And I was also engaging in risky behaviour that, if you really think about it, was stupid.”

Since the scandal, Armie admitted his life has been “pretty great”.

“It’s incredibly liberating because so much of my life leading up to there was being preoccupied with how I was perceived, which now you don’t have to care about,” he noted.

Earlier, Armie spoke to Radar and said he would even consider taking his own life after the allegations.

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.’ It’s almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life,” pointed out the actor.

Armie added, “It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren’t — all of those people, in a flash, went away.”