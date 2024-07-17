'Deadpool 3' teaser reignites Taylor Swift vs Blake Lively debate for key role

Taylor Swift or Blake Lively? Who is the blonde beauty behind the lady Deadpool in Deadpool 3

The latest teaser for Deadpool 3 has reignited speculations about who will portray Lady Deadpool, with fans debating between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.



On Tuesday, July 16, a new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine set to the tune of Hey Mickey by Toni Basil featured the mysterious Lady Deadpool in the opening shots.

The teaser, dropped ten days earlier the films release, panned from her red boots up past her signature belt, giving a glimpse of blonde tresses without revealing her face.

Rumours about Swift, 34, and Lively's involvement in the film have been swirling for some time.

The speculations gained momentum after a different teaser glimpsed the new character's feet.

Many fans guessed that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds's wife, 36, could be playing the role. Others believe it could be their longtime friend Swift, given previous hints and connections to the movie.



For the unversed, Reynolds, 47, took a photo of the Marvel superhero's back in the middle of the forest to his Instagram Stories earlier this month.

The Cruel Summer chart topper’s fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance of Reynold’s picture with Swift’s Evermore album cover.

The actor made it further interesting by setting the picture with Swift’s song in the background.

Additionally, Director Shawn Levy has teased many characters and cameos in the upcoming film but has not confirmed any names, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the official reveal.