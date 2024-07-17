Kate Middleton takes 'clever' step to squash major speculation

Princess Kate has been lauded for taking a 'clever' step to squash speculation that Prince Louis has been 'deprived' by his parents by sharing his rare update.

For the unversed, the youngest member of the Wales family did not attend any recent sports events like his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

George joined his father Prince William to watch the Euro Cup 2024 final match between England and Spain in Berlin.

On the other hand, Charlotte made a delightful appearance with her mother at the 2024 Wimbledon men's singles final.

Soon after the star-studded events, royal fans raised concerns about the absence of little Louis from the public eye.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole hailed Catherine's quick move to address royal fans' queries about her youngest child.

He said, "Everybody was asking, what's happened to the youngest child, Louis? Is he being deprived? And so the Princess Kate was very clever."

"She issued a photograph of the two royal children, uh, Charlotte and Louis, sitting watching the England game in Berlin," he added.

Moreover, the royal expert analysed the picture of the royal siblings, saying, "Charlotte had her name on the shirt and her age, nine, and Louis had six. And so he was not entirely shut out from things."