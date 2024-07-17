Christina Hall, Josh Hall faced marital ‘issues’ before divorce filing

Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s filing of divorce

Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s filing of divorce from each other was not something that happened overnight, in fact, there were problems before too.



The former couple had been facing marital woes for quite some time now, according to Page Six.

The pair “had issues in the marriage for quite some time” before Josh’s submission of a petition in Orange County, Calif., on Monday, a source reported to People.

With a different request for court, paperwork by Christina was also filed later that same day, E! News reported.

The reason for the split was cited to be “irreconcilable differences” between her and Hall by the latter, who claims the separation happened on July 8.

Meanwhile, Christina claimed they separated on July 7.

They want the court to stop the other from requesting spousal support, yet they are both demanding alimony.

In her petition, the former Flip or Flop star allegedly stated that she will decide later on how to divide her and Josh's assets.

On the other hand, the real estate agent wants “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, to be equally divided” between himself and Christina, counting in their marital home in Newport Beach, Calif.