Christina Hall, Josh Hall put end to 3 years of marriage

Christina Hall and Josh Hall file for divorce

Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for divorce three years after their marriage.



According to documents obtained by TMZ, the proceedings were initiated by Josh, 43, who filed for dissolution of their marriage on Tuesday and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The date of separation stated in the documents is July 8.

A separate filing for a divorce has also been put up by Christina, 41, bringing their relationship to an end.

The couple started dating in 2021, after Christina and Ant Anstead's public and turbulent divorce.

In an Instagram post that July, Christina disclosed her new relationship with Josh and said she wanted to protect him from the high public scrutiny she frequently encountered.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she shared.

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

Even though she faced continued criticism for moving on fast from her breakup Anstead, 45, Christina and Josh‘s romance got stronger day by day and the pair got engaged in September 2021.