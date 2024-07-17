Charlize Theron opens up about trying to connect with Mad Max star Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron on not getting time to connect with Mad Max star Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron has recently revealed she is not able to connect with Mad Max star Anya Taylor-Joy for quite some time.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Prometheus actress reflected on her relationship with Anya while filming Mad Max: Fury Road and the recently released Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

“We’ve really been trying to connect,” said Charlize.

The Atomic Blonde actress stated, “It’s been one of those — we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over.”

“But it will happen when it’s right,” she added.

Moreover, Charlize praised Mad Max prequel in which Anya played the younger version of her Fury Road character Furiosa, calling it an “amazing” and a “beautiful movie”.

Prior to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's premiere in May, The Queen’s Gambit actress opened up that she had received Charlize’s blessing to play Furiosa.

“She’s been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it,” said Anya in an Empire interview.

Anya further said, “I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person. I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests.”

Earlier in December 2022, Charlize disclosed she didn’t get the opportunity to play Furiosa for the prequel.

However, Charlize lauded Anya for her performance in the prequel.

She told THR, “Listen, I’m not mad about [a Mad Max prequel]. One of the greatest actresses is picking up something that I only imagined. It's always tricky.”