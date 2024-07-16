Kim Kardashian reveals psoriasis issue ruined Met Gala appearance

Kim Kardashian addresses major psoriasis condition after 2022 Met Gala appearance

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed how her major psoriasis issue ruined her Met Gala appearance.



Speaking on SHE MD podcast, Kim shared, “It's only this one spot that will itch. And it will really, really itch when it does.”



Reflecting on her struggle with skin condition psoriasis, the SKIMS founder stated, “When I started to get a little bit desperate was when it started to cover my face, and there was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit.”

“I remember I had the Met Ball coming up that week and it was covering my face,” remarked the 43-year-old.

When the podcast host asked, “Was that stress-related? I can imagine that something's causing that. Because had that happened before on your face?”

“It hadn't, no. I'm trying to think of what I was going through at that time. There's a lot I could say,” added the reality star.

Addressing her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, Kim told Allure, “Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands.”

“I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down,” said the reality star.

At the time, Kim was stressed due to her ongoing divorce with Kanye West.

“I think I manage my stress pretty well, so it's shocking to me,” she noted.