Sarah Ferguson makes big sacrifice for King Charles

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has proved to be a true royal loyalist with her latest move.

The Duchess of York has shown her loyalty to King Charles by cancelling her Perth visit ahead of Australian book tour.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, took major step for the monarch as she doesn't want to 'distract or detract' from King Charles' trip Down Under.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's 64-year-old mother has cancelled her scheduled appearance in Perth out of respect for he ex-husband Andrew' elder brother King Charles. She was set to travel to Western Australia in October to attend the Festival of Fiction, where she was to feature as a special guest.

The event was set to take place at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, in Perth's north on October 19. However, the Duchess has now postponed her visit, reports Perth Now.



'With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King, which has recently been announced,' a representative for the Duchess said in a statement.

'Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1 at 6.30pm for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologises to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date.'

The King will undertake his first foreign royal tour since being diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. The 75-year-old monarch will travel to Australia and Samoa in the autumn accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.