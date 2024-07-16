Princess Kate happy with Charlotte's growing popularity after Wimbledon visit

Kate Middleton continues her preventative cancer treatment

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte made a charming appearance together at Wimbledon on Sunday.



Their much-anticipated visit has been the talk of the town, and it is believed Princess Kate must be enjoying popularity of her beloved daughter.



It comes after Royal commentator and author Ingrid Seward noted hat the Princess of Wales feeling "guilty," was fulfilling a promise she made to her daughter.

Ms Seward told The Sun : "It was a long held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat. Kate felt guilty she hadn’t been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

Amid this Emma Raducanu has now shared her experience meeting them.

The British tennis star spoke with the princesses at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday. Raducanu was meeting the Princess of Wales for the third time, while it was her first encounter with Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who is 9 years old.

She said regarding the royals: "It was very nice to see Her Royal Highness again.

"I’ve met her twice before, and it was really nice to meet Charlotte as well, because I hadn’t before.

"It’s amazing to see her be such a champion of tennis and following all of us."

It comes as Wimbledon runner-up Novak Djokovic has provided a health update on the Princess of Wales after speaking with the royal on Sunday afternoon.

The Princess of Wales also exchanged some kind words with runner-up Djokovic who suffered defeat in the final at the hands of Alcaraz for the second year running.

The Serbian provided a rare insight into Kate's health following his conversation with the royal.

Djokovic said: "Yes, it was of course a privilege to be in her presence again."

He added: "I've said to her that it is very nice to see her in good health. She seems to be in good health.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club since 2016 and normally presents the trophies to the men's and women's singles winners at the tennis tournament.





