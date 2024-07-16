Prince William gives timeless life advice after King Charles stern warning

Prince William is the president of the Football Association and has paid tribute to Gareth Southgate

Prince William is sharing heartfelt life advice following a deeply disappointing loss with an emotional message.

The heir to the throne has sent a very personal note to Gareth Southgate, praising him as an "all-round class act."

Southgate announced this morning that he will step down as England manager, just days after his team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Taking to social media minutes after the news was announced, William said: "Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest in 2024.

"Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."

The Prince of Wales also shared a sweet photo of himself sharing a joke with Southgate during a previous visit to the England training ground.



Southgate announced he was standing down as England manager, saying it is time for a "new chapter" for the national team. "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all," he said in a statement.

"But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager." Southgate took charge in 2016, following the team’s ignominious exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the short-lived reign of Sam Allardyce.

William's tribute comes after he and Kate also sent an uplifting message to the England team following their defeat on Sunday night.

Taking to their social media, both William and Kate praised Gareth Southgate's men who lost 2-1, saying: "England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C." The message was accompanied by the snap taken by Kate of Charlotte and Louis in their England shirts bearing their names and ages watching last night's game.

King Charles also sent a message of support to the England squad following a bitterly disappointing loss at the Euro 2024 final. His Majesty shared on Sunday evening

"Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high."

It comes after King also offered some serious advice ahead of the big game, stressing the importance of avoiding any last-minute drama for the sake of the nation.



He said: "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last-minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."