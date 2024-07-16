Prince Harry's good work 'overshadowed' by his 'mudslinging' statements

Prince Harry has been paying the price of his 'mudslinging' statements against the royal family as the criticism over his Pat Tillman honour continues.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11.

He was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, who cheered for him while sitting in the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, the former working royal paid a heartfelt 'respect' to Pat Tillman's mother Mary following a severe backlash directed towards him for being privileged enough of this notable honour.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Sarah Hewson shared that the former working royal's 'good work' with Invictus Games is unfortunately "overshadowed" by the "mudslinging" Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix series and his explosive tell-all memoir Spare.

She said, "I think he’s going to be very stung by the backlash to this award."

Sarah said that the criticism is not coming from the general public but from the late war hero's mom and senior military figures.

She continued, "Prince Harry would respect their opinion. The likes of Lord West, the former Head of the Royal Navy, for example."

"They’re saying he should turn this down, that he doesn’t deserve it - and that’s really, really going to sting for him," the royal expert further stated.