Kate Middleton, Prince William make final decision on Harry

Kate Middleton, Prince William make final decision on Prince Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reached an agreement about Prince Harry, according to a new report.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have finally made a joint decision about the Duke of Sussex as relations between the two royal brothers, Harry and William, have gone from bad to worse in recent years.

Kate and William, who totally ignored Harry his last visit to the UK, have made their minds to continue the same strategy in the future as they have made a 'conscious' agreement to move on from the Duke to avoid troubles in the future.

William, Kate and Harry were once inseparable. But Harry's decision to say goodbye to the royal job and relocate to the US changed the table as he and his wife Meghan Markle turned openly critical of the monarchy.

Their bombshell Oprah chat, Netflix series and Harry's memoir, Spare left nothin good to remember about their relationship.

The couple, according to an insider, have decided to cut out the noise from the Susssex camp and "focus on positivity".

"William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery," a source confirmed to OK! Magazine.

It comes after royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."