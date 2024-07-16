King Charles keen to make Kate Middleton 'happy' by sidelining Harry

King Charles prioritises Princess Kate's happiness over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion, claimed an insider.



For the unversed, the royal family is set to spend their summer break at Balmoral in August to 'unwind and relax' after a difficult start of 2024.

According to Express.co.uk, Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, will join the senior royal figures at Balmoral with her husband, Prince William, and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The report stated that the Monarch is "keen" to ensure these summer holidays are a "joyous family occasion," therefore, reuniting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appears challenging.

An insider claimed, "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the Royal Family in August."

"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," added the source.

However, it has been revealed that the Sussexes "may join the King at a later date when the Queen [Camilla] and the rest of the Royal Family have left."

The source shared that the King of England wants to give a chance to Harry and Meghan as he wants to "build a better relationship with [Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet and spend quality time with them."

