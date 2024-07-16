Kate Middleton extends support to King Charles after security threat

Princess Kate has reportedly made a big decision to provide relief to King Charles after he faced a security threat during his latest visit to Jersey with Queen Camilla.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the Princess of Wales decided to spend the summer with the Monarch and the royal family at Balmoral to "relax and unwind" following a difficult start of 2024.

It is important to mention that Charles and Kate are currently undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed in February and March, respectively.

The source shared, "William and Kate will be joining the Royal Family at Balmoral."



The report further suggested that Princess Anne, who has also suffered from a horrible accident recently, will join her brother with Tim Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall and their children.

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-talked reunion with the royal family this summer, an insider revealed, "Harry and Meghan will not be joining the rest of the family in August."

The source claimed, "The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind."