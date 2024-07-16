Andy Cohen teases The Real Housewives of New Jersey ‘rebrand’

Andy Cohen on RHONJ revamp

Andy Cohen seems to be considering a “rebrand” for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.



Cohen hinted at potential new faces on RHONJ after a fan advised that it was time to bring in some “fresh” things during Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“It is not time for a rebrand?” a caller urged, to which the Bravo head honcho immediately replied, “Yes.”

“I think it’s time to do what happened in New York, bring fresh faces in,” the caller added, alluding the cast switch-up for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The fan also gushed about Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda who joined the RHONJ cast in Season 13.

“I love that they’re fresh and young,” the caller said. “They’re funny and … I love that there is positive energy.”

The fan shared his feedback that there has been too much “negativity” from the other cast members, and suggested that Cohen, “set them free. Let them move on to the new.”

“I agree,” Cohen, 56, replied. “We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that.”