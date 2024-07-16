Charlize Theron explains what it’s like to raise two pre-teen daughters

Charlize Theron details her bond with daughters jn a new interview

Charlize Theron has recently explained what it’s like to raise two pre-teens amid motherhood journey.



Speaking to E! News at her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2024 Block Party, Charlize, who has daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 9, admitted, “Oh, my God, they're so embarrassed by me constantly.”

The Monster actress stated, “They’re kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and I feel like I have a nine-year-old who thinks she's a 13-year-old. It’s a lot of girl in our house.”

“I'm just trying to keep my head above water, because they are smart and they are witty and they are firecrackers, but they do not go, ‘Oh my god, Mom, you're so amazing.’ They’re like, ‘Excuse me, I need. I want,’” explained the 48-year-old.

Charlize stated, “They’re normal kids,” adding, “They’re really nice. Other parents know what I’m talking about.”

Earlier, Charlize’s daughters were seen enjoying star-studded nights with the Academy Award winner.

The outlet reported that Charlize brought daughter August as her plus one to Dior's pre-fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum back in April.

In September, Charlize and her other daughter Jackson reportedly attended to Dior's Ready To Wear Spring 2024 show in Paris.

Meanwhile, The Road actress shared rare insight into her relationship with daughter on social media