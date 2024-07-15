Prince George's reaction in tense Euro 2024 final moment

Prince George's reaction at Euro 2024 final unveiled.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George appeared visibly disappointed following England's defeat in the Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday night.

Cameras captured the royals' reactions as Gareth Southgate's team fought desperately for a last-minute equalizer.

In the tense final moments of the match, Declan Rice's header was saved by Unai Simon, and Marc Guehi's subsequent attempt was blocked by Dani Olmo in the 89th minute.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal had earlier secured the winning goal in the 86th minute, sealing their victory over England.

The images of Prince Charles and Prince George's expressions reflected the heartbreak felt across England as their national team narrowly missed out on claiming the Euro 2024 championship title.

During the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday night, Prince William, aged 42 and President of the FA, displayed his deep passion for football as cameras captured his animated reaction to the tense match.

Alongside him, his son Prince George, who will turn 11 on July 22, mirrored his father's emotions by covering his face with his hands and exclaiming "Oh my gosh!" in disbelief during a critical moment in the game.

Seated alongside them were UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and King Felipe of Spain, accompanied by his youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, aged 17.



Before the final began, the four royals posed for a photograph together, underscoring the international spectacle of the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media account later reposted the snapshot with a caption wishing both teams luck: "May the best team win."

The scene captured the intense emotions and shared camaraderie among the distinguished guests amidst the thrilling competition.