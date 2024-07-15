Prince George leaves fans stunned with reaction to England's defeat to Spain

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George, who turns 11 next week, has gone viral for his reaction to England's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.



George, who accompanied his father to Germany to watch Euros final, was all excited before the match as lilies were dancing on his cheeks. He also met with King Felipe of Spain and his youngest daughter Infanta Sophia before they all settled down to watch the match.

The young prince attracted massive attention with his emotional rollercoaster during the game. George was seen biting his nails as both sides struggled to break the deadlock during a tense first half.

But just after half-time both father and son were seen with their faces in their hands as they witnessed Spain's first goal. However, despair turned to joy when Cole Palmer equalised for the team.

He celebrated it with smile while his dad William punched the air. But just minutes from the end, Spain scored their winning goal, and once again George was captured looking visibly disappointed. He seemingly held back his tears.

There was also tension at the end of the match when England almost scored after a goalmouth scramble - but it wasn't to be.

William, who is president of the Football Association, reacted to England's defeat to Spain with a powerful message on his social media account, saying: "This time it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you. Onwards. W."