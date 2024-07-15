Brittany Mahomes cuddles with son Bronze after pregnancy announcement

Brittany Mahomes recently shared a candid video of herself cuddling her son Bronze following the announcement of their third baby.
The 20-year-old, who is expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, took to her Instagram Stories to adore her 19-months-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.
Resting her head against her son's, the mother-of-two asked her little one, "Why are you so cute?"
In response, the toddler exclaimed in excitement as his mother flashed a beaming smile at the camera.
This came after the Kansas City Current co-owner announced her pregnancy in an adorable video.
In the clip, the soon-to-be family of five cheered in excitement as their three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye held up the sonograms, hinting at a new addition to the family.
Meanwhile, Mahomes wrote in the caption alongside the Bruno Mars song Count On Me: "Round three, here we come."
She shared another post featuring professional photos of the family with a caption that read: "Family of 5 coming soon. blessings on blessings."
Their fans and family rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the celebratory news.
Savannah Chrisley commented: "BEST MAMA EVER!! Congrats beauty."
While Jena Frumes chimed in, adding: "Congrats"
