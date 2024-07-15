'Sweet' Prince George follows in father William's footsteps in new video

Prince William and Prince George shared a few heartwarming and tense moments while watching the thrilling final of the 2024 Euro Cup in Berlin on Sunday evening.



For the unversed, the father-son duo wholeheartedly supported team England in the finals, however, in a nail-biting match, Spain bagged the title of champions of the Euro Cup.

Now, speaking of George's gestures, who is third in line to the throne, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that he is keenly following in the footsteps of his dad.



The expert gave a reference to a video posted on the official social media pages of the Prince and Princess of Wales, featuring William and George entering the stadium.

She said, "Striding into the stadium with his dad though and shot from back view, George looks sweetly keen to mirror William’s wide stride and rather manly swagger."

"The two wear identical suits and it really does look like a case of father and son mini-me here. Their walks seem to imply they’re taking the final seriously, enjoying some pre-match chatting before they take their seats with the King of Spain and his daughter the Infanta," Judi added.