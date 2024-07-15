Prince William, Kate Middleton take big risk with shocking decision about Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left everyone in shock with their unexpected decision about Prince Louis, sparking reactions from fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly left their youngest son Prince Louis feeling isolated as Prince George accompanied Prince William to Germany for England vs Spain Euro final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte chose to support her mom Kate during her stunning appearance at Wimbledon to watch Carlos Alcaraz triumph over Novak Djokovic.

Six-year-old Prince Louis suffered heartbreak as he had to spend times without his parents and siblings. Some of the royal fans hilariously reacted to the situation. Some others mocked Harry as they suggested Louis to write new edition of 'Spare'.

However, six-year-old's absence from both Wimbledon and the Euros 2024 finals left people wondering what he might be doing instead as his cheeky appearance at royal event keeps fans smiling.

"George gets Euros final... Charlotte gets Wimbledon final... George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert... justice for Prince Louis!," wrote one.

Few of social media users reacted the prince was "partying at home" with one posting a video featuring a young boy dancing wildly in his living room.



The clip was captioned: "Prince Charlotte: attending Wimbledon, Prince George: attending the Euros final, Prince Louis home alone."

Prince William shares message after England defeated by Spain 2-1 in the Euro 2024 finals

Few others pointed out the young Prince also missed Taylor Swift's Eras tour, which his siblings attended with Prince William last month, lamenting: "The personality of the family is stuck at home with some random" while the rest of the family were out enjoying major sporting events.

Another video, showing a young boy jumping on a bed spilling popcorn everywhere, was shared with the message: "Prince George at the football final, Princess Charlotte at the Wimbledon final, Prince Louis partying at home."

Few others shared a picture of the young prince and wrote: "Prince Louis at the moment: Waiting patiently for his turn to hand put with mum and dad."

However, some royal commentators and historians believe was really a big decision that William and Kate kept Louis away from the spotlight.